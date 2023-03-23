With the Sharks, Storm, Eels and Cowboys sitting in the bottom six, it's fair to say that if you're leading your tipping comp, you've certainly got some nous.

And with some of 2022's SuperCoach guns tossing up mediocre scores, the 2023 competition is wide open to all punters.

Round 4: Tips and SuperCoach Notes

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Thursday 23rd March 8:00pm | Commbank Stadium, Sydney

Why the Eels will win: The Eels won their last encounter with the Panthers at Commbank Stadium and there's no denying that they are a far better side on home turf. Parramatta also won their last regular season match against the Panthers, boasting a fairly even head-to-head over the past three years - better than most other teams. Maika Sivo goes up several gears at Commbank, and Dylan Brown is arguably the form number 6 in the competition at the moment. The Eels welcome back Ryan Matterson this week too.

Why the Panthers will win: The Panthers would have taken a lot of confidence out of the gritty win over the Rabbitohs in a bruising encounter back in Round Two, plus they've had a week off to rejuvenate. With the forward packs and spine fairly even between these two teams, the Panthers have a touch more strike in the outside backs, plus a superior bench. The Eels have been competitive in their three matches in 2023, but are 0-3 and hardly in any kind of rhythm.

Fansided tip: Panthers by 4

SuperCoach notes: Those who held Nathan Cleary will certainly be keen to know whether the ankle complain sustained in Round Two is something to be concerned about or not. Mitch Kenny still maintains the starting spot over Soni Luke, but there could be more minutes on offer for the cheapy as the season heats up. Bryce Cartwright was the better option over Matt Doorey a few weeks ago, and the boat hasn't completely sailed yet. He will still make some coin. Keep an eye on what effect Matterson's return has on Cartwright's minutes.



Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers

Friday 24th March 6:00pm | AAMI Park, Melbourne

Why the Storm will win: The Storm welcome back Cameron Munster after a disappointing fortnight that saw losses to the Bulldogs and Titans. Exciting prospect Sualauvi Faalogo has been named on the bench and he could reinvigorate this Melbourne side that undoubtedly is missing Ryan Papenhuyzen. The Tigers' star playmaker Adam Doueihi has a niggling injury which is preventing him from dominating. The Tigers have been abysmal and AAMI Park should be too much of a mountain to climb.

Why the Tigers will win: Down 26-6 against the Bulldogs at Belmore in Round 3, the Tigers injected former Dog Brandon Wakeham into the mix with immediate impact. The side looked competitive and capable of winning for the first time in a long time. A valiant near-comeback will have given them considerable momentum leading into this week. Storm stalwart Jahrome Hughes will miss this game through suspension.

Fansided tip: Storm by 13

SuperCoach notes: Storm winger Will Warbrick is surely on his last chance for many SuperCoach punters who have held him. His trial form and input has not come through into the NRL. Cameron Munster is top dollar and could be an alternative to Nicho Hynes who many will be scrambling to find $902K for this week. Eliesa Katoa may have been putting up solid SC scores, but coach Craig Bellamy is surely losing patience at some of his errors and lapses of discipline. Brent Naden, Stefano Utoikamanu and John Bateman are all interesting prospects, while Adam Doueihi should be a hold, as his 'turf toe' injury will likely be managed and only affect him for a short spell.

The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos

Friday 24th March 8:00pm | Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Why The Dolphins will win: Their first round win was a shock, their second round win was gritty and their third round win was expected as they were favourites. Not many gave Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow or Jamayne Isaako much of a chance but their form over the first few rounds has been stellar. The experience and leadership across the forward pack and on the bench could be the difference in such a high stakes, high-interest game.

Why the Broncos will win: The form of the Broncos has been delectable with the outside backs and forwards all nailing their objectives. The addition of Reece Walsh has lifted them and they will be right up for this 'away' game at their home stadium. The combination between Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds is finely balanced and they are both running rampant. The Dolphins will be missing Jeremy Marshall-King and Felise Kaufusi.

Fansided tip: Broncos by 8

SuperCoach notes: Promising Penrith junior Mason Teague has been given an opportunity by Wayne Bennett and will be one cheapy to watch. The Hammer still seems decent value as long as he continues to include solid base stats and involvement in his game. Payne Haas gives non owners FOMO each week. Reece Walsh scored 0 in the first half of last week's game, then 90+ in the second half. Late mail rumours speculate that Isaiya Katoa may be replaced late by Anthony Milford due to injury.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Saturday 25th March 5:30pm | Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Why the Cowboys will win: The Cowboys will be out to repay their fans after a poor showing at home against a resilient Warriors outfit. This game may be lesser-billed than the Dolphins/Broncos match-up, but there is still plenty on the line with the Cowboys wanting to assert bragging rights over the fourth Queensland-based side. With evenly matched line-ups, the Cowboys should have the edge, being at their home stadium.

Why the Titans will win: Gold Coast will take a lot of confidence out of defeating the Storm last week after having defeated them only twice since 2014. Reuben Cotter is a big out for North Queensland. The Cowboys are only averaging 15.7 points per game, while the Titans are averaging 26 points per game. If the Titans can tighten up their defense, they will win the weekend's second Queensland derby.

Fansided tip: Titans by 1

SuperCoach notes: Valentine Holmes has been leaking cash after some mid-range points to start the year, however he is highly involved with his scores almost completely comprising of base stats. If he gets some attacking stats, he could go big. Tanah Boyd was supposed to be an absolute cash cow in 2023 however he has showed to be a likely slow burn. If Alofiana Khan-Pereira can fall over the line for a few meat pies, he can produce some alright scores without doing much else and will make some more money.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Saturday 25th March 7:35pm | Accor Stadium, Sydney

Why the Rabbitohs will win: Manly haven't beaten South Sydney since 2019. Manly nearly capitulated against the shaky Parramatta Eels at the back end of last round and this will be weighing heavily on their minds. Manly haven't had too much of a test in 2023 with an easy first round win and then the bye. Souths were slick in the first half in last week's grudge match against the Roosters and if they can start well, they should go on with it.

Why the Sea Eagles will win: Souths' petrol tank will be running low after last week's Roosters encounter which is always fiery. The Rabbitohs forward stocks are severely depleted, losing Hame Sele, Shaquai Mitchell and Tevita Tatola, all to injury. If the Rabbitohs don't have their go forward, the likes of Damien Cook, Cody Walker and Lachlan Ilias all have poorer outings. Josh Schuster looked incredible in his first outing at 6, supported by consistent showings by Reuben Garrick, Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans.

Fansided tip: Manly by 8

SuperCoach notes: Owners and watchers of Josh Schuster will be keenly eyeing the niggling calf injury that threatened to surface last week. If he's fit, he's a potential gun. Andrew Johns has suggested that he has the potential to be the best player in the competition. Izaac Thompson could announce himself in this game as the outside backs will need to lift in the absence of experienced forwards. Latrell Mitchell vs Tom Trbojevic is a mouth-watering match-up, with the latter priced around $250K cheaper.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Sunday 26th March 2:00pm | Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland

Why the Warriors will win: New Zealand is a different beast in 2023, showing resilience under pressure, an ability to play for the full 80 minutes, and far more disciplined with the ball in hand and by giving less penalties away. They are making opposition teams work for the win. Shaun Johnson genuinely appears to be enjoying his football in 2023 which will excite Warriors fans. The return of Charnze Nikoll-Klokstad is a massive boost. The Warriors forward pack are exceeding expectations. This will be the first time NZ have played at Mount Smart in 2023 and a big crowd is expected.

Why the Bulldogs will win: Ignoring their performance in Round One, the Bulldogs look to have clicked under coach Cameron Ciraldo earlier than anticipated. Still with a few cracks to repair, the Bulldogs have been led by the electric Reed Mahoney who is in career best form. Viliame Kikau and Matt Burton are starting to learn how effective running alongside each other can be, while Jacob Kiraz is the surprise Dally M Player of the Year leader after three rounds, due to his unrivaled effort in all areas.

Fansided tip: Warriors by 8

SuperCoach notes: Jacob Kiraz is not cheap, but his stats show that he is 2023's Brian To'o. Matt Burton forfeited the goal-kicking to Kyle Flanagan last week which puts a dent in his stocks, but it also appeared to remove some pressure and he showed a lot more with his running game. Hayze Perham is settling into his role at fullback, and like Nikoll-Klokstad, shows some value at fullback. If you don't own Jacob Preston yet, why?

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Sunday 26th March 4:05pm | McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Why the Knights will win: The Knights welcome back a suite of stars including captain Jayden Brailey, Tyson Frizell and Greg Marzhew. Lachlan Miller at fullback has been a revelation and the Cronulla Sharks will be feeling some regret at losing him. McDonald Jones Stadium always gets a big, vocal showing, regardless of how the Knights are traveling or where they're sitting on the ladder. Newcastle will be wanting a big performance here, not wanting to lose touch with the top 8 early.

Why the Raiders will win: With their best performance of the year in front of their home fans, Canberra knocked off title-prospects Cronulla last round with not only team cohesiveness but with top-tier individual efforts from Matthew Timoko, Jamal Fogarty and Corey Horsburgh. The Raiders welcome back big man Josh Papali'i, and this will give Joseph Tapine more space to return to his best form.

Fansided tip: Raiders by 16

SuperCoach notes: This is an ideal time to get Joseph Tapine into your side. With Danny Levi expected to miss a fair amount of footy, many were expecting firebrand Tom Starling to get more minutes, however it appears he will be sharing duties with Zac Woolford and should be avoided. Punters will get a look at Greg Marzhew this week, although his potential is somewhat diminished in the absence of Kalyn Ponga who may return next week, but don't hold your breath. Lachlan Miller offers plenty of POD value at fullback.

St George-Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Sunday 26th March 6:15pm | Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney

Why the Dragons will win: Completely written off by many against Brisbane last round, the Dragons stepped up and looked the better side for much of the contest. The scoreline doesn't represent their performance as they collapsed for a small period and let in a bag of tries. The Dragons' 1-7 are putting some consistently solid performances together, most notably Tyrell Sloan who appears to be the X-factor that the Red V have missed for so long. The Dragons have a good record at home in Kogarah, and will be up for the contest against cross-town arch-rivals, the Sharks.

Why the Sharks will win: Without undermining the terrific performances of Braydon Trindall over the first three rounds, this match will undoubtedly herald the return of 2022 Dally M Player of the Year, Nicho Hynes. When Hynes is on the field, the Sharks appear far more cohesive and have more players in motion. His fingerprints are on everything. Many will be keen to see how his calf holds up, but it's unlikely he would have been rushed back into the side early. Trindall has been named on the bench, so there's danger all around for the Dragons.

Fansided tip: Sharks by 10

SuperCoach notes: Nicho Hynes is priced at $902K, which is the second most expensive price tag in the game. Many think he's got an easy run against the Dragons and Warriors before the bye, but both teams have shown more determination. He's best watched for now and brought in after the bye. It's likely that the Hynes factor will increase the SuperCoach potential for those around him, most notably Wilton, Mulitalo, Katoa, Talakai and Nikora.

