Round 9 threw up arguably the upset of the decade, with the winless Wests Tigers rising to defeat the premiers, the Penrith Panthers. The Dolphins nearly posted another dramatic comeback win in an emotional affair against Canberra, while The Broncos were comprehensively accounted for by the Rabbitohs.

Before we get into Round 10 tips and Supercoach pointers, to help you with your trades, here are the list of teams playing in Rounds 13 and 14.

Teams that play in Round 13:

Dolphins, Dragons, Eels, Cowboys, Warriors, Broncos, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights and Sea Eagles

Teams that play in Round 14:

Tigers, Raiders, Warriors, Dolphins, Titans, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Broncos, Roosters, Bulldogs, Cowboys, Storm, Panthers, Dragons

Round 10: Tips and SuperCoach Notes

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Friday 5th May 6:00pm | Suncorp Stadium, Sydney

Why the Bulldogs will win: Four wins, five losses. If just one or two of those games goes the other way, the Bulldogs would be running anywhere between 5th - 10th. Instead, they're languishing in 13th, surviving week to week on grit and determination. Had they had their best team available all year, they'd likely be cemented in the top 8. Tipped by few to defeat the Dragons at WIN Stadium, the 'Dogs did just that and there's something to be said about the big game experience that a lot of their NSW Cup players are getting, bolstering their depth in the long run.

Why the Raiders will win: Flying under the radar, the Raiders have now won their last three matches, while the Bulldogs will be coming off a short five-day turnaround. Young dynamo Xavier Savage returns to the top grade and will add spark to the wing, while Jack Wighton's on-field performances don't appear to have been affected by the dramatic past fortnight. One of Canterbury's best last week, Braidon Burns, has joined the extensive injury list, out for six weeks.

Fansided tip: Raiders by 7

SuperCoach notes: Touted as one of the must-haves in the 6 at the start of the year, Matt Burton has had a slow start to 2023, but at $555K looks to have been given complete ownership of the team at halfback and will be dual position and goal-kicking soon. Be careful chasing points from Jake Averillo - his two tries last week were spectacular but not representational of his output this year. Karl Oloapu ($200K) was pretty slick in his first game, posting a 43. Joseph Tapine features in R13 and R14, as does Corey Horsburgh ($544K) who has a 3-round average of 72. He may be a smoky for Origin however. Jarrod Croker has already banked $57K and is always solid.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Friday 5th May 8:05pm | Suncorp Stadium, Sydney

Why the Sea Eagles will win: The Broncos are very much a confidence team, and will smarting after last week's demolition at the hands of the Rabbitohs. They will also be under pressure to get the job done as the entire competition plays off their home turf this week. Adding starch to the edge, Brad Parker and Tolutau Koula return to the centres and should stem the flow of points there. Tom Trbojevic is once again named, and while he's probably not 100%, Manly are a far better team with him on the field. Kevin Walters is potentially under the weather and may position John Cartwright in the box to manage the game.

Why the Broncos will win: Brisbane will welcome back Payne Haas and five-eighth Ezra Mam who are two of their best players and sorely missed last week. They still sit atop the ladder with only two losses, and will be fired up to host Magic Round at Suncorp. Reece Walsh had a quiet one last week and will be relishing the opportunity to go up against Tommy Turbo in front of his home-town fans. Manly have had a number of off-field distractions this week which never helps.

Fansided tip: Broncos by 14

SuperCoach notes: Reece Walsh dropped $64K with a disappointing 23 last week after enjoying an average up in the 80s. He could go big in this game but has a few tough matches on the horizon. The Broncos could be in line to lose around 7-8 players to Origin, however they play both R13 and R14. Reuben Garrick has a 3-round average of 29 and has dropped nearly $200K, but could have an interesting run, potentially occupying the fullback position if Tom Trbojevic is managing an injury or playing Origin. Taniela Paseka is smashing it, averaging 1.2PPM in his 50 minutes per game.

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Saturday 6th May 6:00pm | Suncorp Stadium, Sydney

Why the Warriors will win: The Panthers were pretty awful last week on the wrong side of the upset of the decade. They showed impatience, poor respect for the ball and a lack of respect for a Tigers team that was sick of having the media rip them apart. The Warriors were solid in a loss, conceding only two tries to premiership heavyweights the Roosters, and this week they welcome back Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Tohu Harris. Generally, NRL fans have Tall Poppy Syndrome and love to see the two-time defending premiers lose, so expect the Warriors to have a lot of support in front of a largely neutral crowd in Magic Round.



Why the Panthers will win: Penrith will absolutely be hurting after last week's loss to the Tigers, and are just too full of class and talent to put up another showing like that. Coach Ivan Cleary will have let them know how important it is to get runs on the board before the Origin period, so expect them fired up. The Panthers really missed the leadership and aggression offered by James Fisher-Harris and he returns this week, while Spencer Leniu is also available, currently posted to the extended bench. They've lost four this year, but by 1, 1, 2 and 4.



Fansided tip: Panthers by 13



SuperCoach notes: Stephen Crichton ($635K) has a 3-round average of 79.3 and a BE of -8. He will likely be included in the NSW squad but may miss out on a call-up. He has taken the goal-kicking duties while Nathan Cleary works on niggling injuries. Zac Hosking may have peaked at $574K and with a BE of 68 this week. The Warriors play R13 and R14. Addin Fonua-Blake is vaunting a 3-round average of 88.7. Demitric Sifakula ($200K) will get another shot at first grade this week.



Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins

Saturday 6th May 5:30pm | Suncorp Stadium, Sydney

Why the Sharks will win: Cronulla have looked impressive in attack for most of the year, but their warning to the rest of the competition has come in the form of an improved defensive resolve over the past few. The Sharks also get their captain Dale Finucane back this week. A position at the top of the ladder is achievable should they get the job done in this one and other results go their way. Nicho Hynes only has one or two more rounds to demonstrate why he must be picked for Origin.



Why the Dolphins will win: Wayne Bennett will be celebrating his 900th match in the top grade, and The Dolphins sure know how to get up for a milestone match. The Dolphins are also bolstered by the availability of several injured stars in Anthony Milford, Edrick Lee and Tesi Niu. The Dolphins will be acutely aware of their recent habit of allowing teams to amass a solid lead early, forcing them to have to mount a comeback, so expect them to be physical in defense early. This could be the week the Queensland-based team unveils Valynce Te Whare, and this could be the added X-Factor they need.



Fansided tip: Sharks by 20



SuperCoach notes: The Sharks will have the bye in R13 but will be largely unaffected by the Origin period with only Nicho Hynes and Siosifa Talakai likely to make it into camp. William Kennedy ($689K) is the Dylan Edwards of the Shire, only owned by 4.9% of teams, but his scores this year are consistent, averaging 74.5 with a 0.9PPM. Royce Hunt ($288K) only gets about 25 minutes per game but his PPM is still red hot at an average of 1.1. Connelly Lemuelu ($521K) has made owners $214K. Averaging 67 minutes at a PPM of 0.9, he has a 3-round average of 73.3. The Dolphins play R13 and R14.



Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Saturday 6th May 7:45pm | Suncorp Stadium, Sydney

Why the Storm will win: The Storm are near full-strength and are coming off a well-timed bye. They are additionally boosted by the return of Eliesa Katoa and Tom Eisenhuth. There are not many better teams at managing the ebb and flow of the NRL season, and Melbourne are building nicely. Further, the Storm have an exceptional winning record at Suncorp Stadium, and for Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Christian Welch, it has been a happy hunting ground at Origin level.



Why the Rabbitohs will win: The Rabbitohs' last loss was back in March (Round 5), and ironically it was against the Melbourne Storm. Since then, they've dismantled the Bulldogs, Dolphins and the defending premiers Panthers. Last round they easily put the ladder-leading Broncos away 32-6 and don't appear to have any weaknesses that will be easy to exploit. This is a different Souths outfit in 2023, showing far more variety in attack with lethal raids on both the left and right sides of the field.



Fansided tip: Storm by 2



SuperCoach notes: As one of the least involved fullbacks in the competition, Latrell Mitchell is arguably the most damaging. Averaging 106.3 across the last three rounds with a PPM of 1.1, he's one of the scariest players to not own. Hame Sele offers dual 2RF/FRF status and at $382K is averaging 1.1PPM across an average 34 minutes per game. Harry Grant is currently just about as cheap as you're ever going to get him at $690K and he has previously shown that once the Origin period is done and dusted he likes to go on a bit of a tear. Jahrome Hughes ($581K) will be given far more responsibility in coming weeks when Cameron Munster reports for Origin duties, and his scores normally ascend.



Wests Tigers vs St George-Illawarra Dragons

Sunday 7th May 1:50pm | Suncorp Stadium, Sydney

Why the Tigers will win: If ever there was a week to tip the Tigers, it would be this week. Coming off an incredible win over the Panthers, the Tigers have been building to this point. They came close to beating Manly in R8, had the bye in R7 and gave the Eels a scare in R6. The Dragons again failed to live up to expectations in R9, losing to an injury-savaged Bulldogs side. The Tigers have brought the collective NRL community with them on the back of last week's win and will have plenty of support in Magic Round. Dragons' coach Anthony Griffin has made some eye-popping roster changes this week that could go either way.



Why the Dragons will win: While the Tigers are riding a high, they're also sitting starkly in the spotlight and it should be noted that the Tigers have only won a solitary match in 2023. The Dragons have a formidable backline that will go up against some pretty flimsy edge defence. Rumour has it that Ben Hunt will move into a dummy half role which is where he has served Queensland well and could see him more involved which will benefit St George-Illawarra. The Dragons welcome back Mikaele Ravalawa, Jaydn Su'a and Jayden Sullivan.



Fansided tip: Dragons by 4



SuperCoach notes: The Dragons play both R13 and R14. Jack Bird ($627K) has been in stellar form and is pumping out 0.9PPM across 80 minutes with dual CTW/2RF status. Jack De Belin is also worth a shout with a BE of 30 and dual 2RF/FRF status, averaging 62 over the past 3 rounds. Mikaele Ravalawa has an average of 61.3 and is priced at $475K. He could dominate the Wests Tigers edge defence.

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

Sunday 7th May 4:00pm | Suncorp Stadium, Sydney

Why the Roosters will win: The Cowboys have been a shadow of their 2022 selves, and it's hard to pinpoint where it's all fallen apart. Their showing against the Sharks last round was dismal, missing 38 tackles and making just 2 line breaks. The Roosters on the other hand are winning ugly and one of only two teams undefeated in Magic Round. The Cowboys have lost Jeremiah Nanai and Tom Chester, while the Roosters welcome back Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.



Why the Cowboys will win: With all matches in Magic Round played at Suncorp Stadium, the Cowboys should have overwhelming crowd support with many devoted fans making the short trip South. X-factor Heilum Luki will fill the hole left by Nanai. We know from last year that the Cowboys have the ability, it's just a waiting game to see when their form returns. It could be this round.



Fansided tip: Roosters by 16



SuperCoach notes: The 'Joseph Manu at five-eighth' experiment rolls on, and he will enjoy more freedom against a flimsy Cowboys defensive line this week. The Cowboys play R13 and R14.



Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

Sunday 7th May 6:25pm | Suncorp Stadium, Sydney

Why the Titans will win: The Titans put a horror Round 8 behind them and put the Sea Eagles away comfortable at Brookvale which is no easy feat. They will come into this game with form and confidence, and will enjoy the crowd support offered up at the Queensland venue. Keiran Foran is named as adds so much to this team. David Fifita is starting to fire at the right time.



Why the Eels will win: While Jayden Campbell is a solid stand-in, the Titans will be undermanned without AJ Brimson. The Eels big three (Moses, Brown and Gutherson) were in cruise-mode last week, and will be better equipped to deal with whatever the Suncorp Stadium surface throws up in the eighth game in 2.5 days.



Fansided tip: Eels by 8



SuperCoach notes: Clint Gutherson boasts a 3-round average of 91.3 and the Eels' draw is opening up. Mitchell Moses is another whose recent form is impeccable, vaunting a 84.3 average. With injuries through the forward pack, J'Maine Hopgood is once again in must-have territory with a 1.1PPM average across 65-70 minutes. Wiremu Greig ($266K) is an interesting prospect with a 1.1PPM but as an impact forward he only gets around 23 minutes per game. Klese Haas ($234K) returns to the Titans bench and while his sample size is small, he offers a 1.3PPM across approximately half an hour on the park.



