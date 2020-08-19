The NRL have denied claims that major partner Telstra have attempted to halt corporate rivals Vodafone in their major sponsorship deal with the Warriors, reports The Sydney Morning herald.

It is understood that New Zealand were notified for several years that their contract with Vodafone would not receive an extension past the 2020 season.

The news comes as Telstra are believed to have given Vodafone an exemption to it’s 22-year, $1 million-per-season deal with the Warriors, granting an extension until 2022.

In 2016, a $180 million, five-year deal for naming rights was signed with all 16 NRL clubs acknowledging that no competitive rival of Telstra would be permitted as a sponsor unless a pre-existing contract was in place.

The Warriors had been noted that they would not be renewing a deal with Vodafone, with Telstra being accused of requesting the Warriors end their jersey sponsor partnership with Vodafone on Tuesday.

The claims come after Telstra were excluded from the league’s broadcasting reform in June, losing their rights to streaming the league past the 2022 season.

Stand-in chief executive Andrew Abdo has declared that Telstra has the NRL’s best interests at heart.

“During this crisis, Telstra have been incredibly loyal and supportive partner of rugby league,” Abdo told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Their investment has been part of what’s enabled us to keep playing and their commitment to the game has now been further evidenced by their willingness to continue to support the Warriors.”

The NRL have attempted to balance the corporate feud by allowing the Warriors to use Vodafone as a jersey sponsor during home games, with a Vodafone representative not aligned with any transition.

“We understand NRL have offered a diluted non-naming partnership option to the Warriors as an alternative, but naming rights has always been the primary reason for our 22 year-long partnership,” the spokesperson said.

“While we are looking at our options this means unfortunately, and very reluctantly, Vodafone NZ will most likely conclude its 22 year sponsorship of the Warriors at the end of the current season. We know this is incredibly disappointing for Warriors fans, as it is for Vodafone NZ.”

Telstra had been in contact with the NRL in allowing an exemption that would see Vodafone have the option to extend their deal with the Warriors for another two years.

“Our sporting clubs are feeling the pinch right now and many, like the Warriors, have stepped up to support their fans and the game,” a Telstra spokesperson said. “While our naming rights sponsorship is a big investment from us in the game and should be protected in the long term, now is not the time to be taking money out of the sport.

“Just as we’ve extended our sponsorships that were due to expire for 12 months to support our partners, the Warriors have our support to extend their existing sponsorship too.”