The NRL have confirmed the line up for the opening week of the finals series, with minor premiers the Penrith Panthers to open the finals on Friday evening against the Parramatta Eels.

Fresh off resting most of their side against the Cowboys in the final round of the regular season, the Panthers will fight for another week off and direct passage to the preliminary finals with a Friday night game at the foot of the mountains.

Despite a push from some quarters to have the game moved to a larger venue, the NRL have stood firm in allowing the minor premiers to host the Western Sydney derby against Parramatta.

The two sides played in Week 2 of the finals last year, when the entire competition was relocated to Queensland, with the Panthers ultimately ending the Eels' season on their way to the premiership.

While the winner of that game will move directly to Week 3, the loser will face the winner of the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders, who will meet in the Victorian capital in the second game on Saturday.

The Raiders managed to sneak into the finals after the Brisbane Broncos lost five of their last six games, while the Raiders held their end of the bargain by finishing the season on a high. The Storm, on the other hand, find themselves in a surprise elimination battle after falling to the Parramatta Eels on Thursday evening.

On the other side of the draw, the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys will meet in the shire on Saturday in the early game, with the winner going straight through to the preliminary finals.

Both teams have played well above expectations this season, and will be looking to avoid a potential clash with a red-hot Roosters or Rabbitohs in the semi-finals.

It'll be those two sides who close out the opening week of the finals when they meet in a rematch of their Round 25 clash at the newly opened Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Week 1 finals fixtures

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers (1) vs Parramatta Eels (4) at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith, Friday, September 9 at 7:55pm

Elimination final 1: Melbourne Storm (5) vs Canberra Raiders (8) at AAMI Park, Melbourne, Saturday, September 10 at 5:40pm

Qualifying final 2: Cronulla Sharks (2) vs North Queensland Cowboys (3) at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla, Saturday, September 10 at 7:50pm

Elimination final 2: Sydney Roosters (6) vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (7) at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday, September 11 at 4:05pm

Week 2 likely fixtures

Semi-final 1: Loser of qualifying final 1 vs winner of elimination final 1 at TBC, Friday, September 16 at 7:55pm*

Semi-final 2: Loser of qualifying final 2 vs winner of elimination final 2 at TBC, Saturday, September 17 at 7:50pm*

Week 3 likely fixtures

Preliminary final 2: Winner of qualifying final 2 vs Winner of semi-final 1 at TBC, Friday September 23 at 7:55pm*

Preliminary final 1: Winner of qualifying final 1 vs Winner of semi-final 2 at TBC, Saturday, September 24 at 7:50pm*

Grand final

Grand fina: Winner of preliminary final 1 vs winner of preliminary final 2 at Accor Stadium, Homebush, Sunday October 2, time 7:15pm*

All times AEST. Times for Week 2, 3 and 4 are unconfirmed.