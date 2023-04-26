The NRL has announced the venues and dates for the historic first-ever women's two-game State of Origin series today.

Game one will take place on Thursday, June 1, at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, with game two on Thursday, the 22nd, at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo spoke in the media release about the growth of the event and the exciting series ahead.

“For the first time ever, two women's State of Origin matches will be played as part of a series,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“Women's Origin has grown significantly since the first match in 2018. The matches at CommBank Stadium and Queensland Country Bank Stadium will provide another opportunity to showcase the best female players in modern stadiums in front of passionate Queensland and New South Wales fans.

“Another exciting change is that the games will be played during primetime on Thursday nights.”

Tickets are on sale now for stadium and NRL club members, with tickets available to the public from tomorrow at 11 AM.

NSW currently hold the shield after a 20-14 victory in Canberra last year and has won the event three of the five times it's been held since 2018.

This shows how close the two sides are in terms of quality, and only adding to this is the fact neither side has lost in their home state, which makes the prospect of both teams having a chance to end that streak very intriguing.

Should the series end in a 1-1 draw NSW will retain the shield until it is to be contested again in 2024.