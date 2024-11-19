The NRL has confirmed the dates and schedule for the 2025 Magic Round festival after announcing the dates for the 2025 State of Origin series on Monday morning.

Confirming that the Women's State of Origin series opener will be part of the four-day NRL Magic Round festive, the dates have been locked in for Thursday, May 1 to Sunday, May 4.

Taking place in Brisbane, Queensland at Suncorp Stadium, the Cronulla Sharks will face the Parramatta Eels in the opening match with the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders closing out the festival.

After hosting the past five prime-time Magic Round matches on Friday evening, the Broncos have been pushed back to Sunday afternoon where they face the four-time consecutive premiers Penrith Panthers in a rematch of the 2023 NRL Grand Final.

Last year's event attracted 149,196 fans and the NRL will be hoping to increase this number and crack 150,000 fans for the first time.

NRL Magic Round Schedule

Friday (6:00pm): Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels

Friday (8:00pm): Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins

Saturday (3:00pm): South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights

Saturday (5:30pm): New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys

Saturday (7:45pm): Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday (1:45pm): Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Sunday (4:05pm): Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

Sunday (6:25pm): Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Bye: Manly Sea Eagles