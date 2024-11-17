The schedule for the 2025 State of Origin series has been confirmed with the QLD Maroons hosting the first match as they look to reclaim the shield from the NSW Blues.

Queensland will host Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium, followed by Game 2 at Optus Stadium in Perth and lastly, Game 3 at Accor Stadium in New South Wales.

While the men's seies will kick off on May 28, the Women's Origin series will start on Thursday, May 1 at Suncorp Stadium.

The annual Under-19s State of Origin match has also been moved from Leichhardt Oval and will now take place at Sunshine Coast Stadium on June 19

2025 State of Origin Schedule

Game 1: Suncorp Stadium, Queensland, May 28

Game 2: Optus Stadium, Perth, June 18

Game 3: Accor Stadium, New South Wales, July 9

2025 Women's State of Origin Schedule

Game 1: Suncorp Stadium, Queensland, May 1

Game 2: Allianz Stadium, New South Wales, May 15

Game 3: McDonald Jones Stadium, New South Wales, May 29