The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein will referee his third grand final, being recalled after missing selection last year.
The writing was on the wall as early as the first week of the finals when Adam Gee was dropped, and despite calls for him to be recalled, they have fallen on deaf ears, with Klein winning the race to officate the men's decider between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm.
Grant Atkins, who has been the other on-field official during the semi-final and preliminary final weekends, will take up the spot in the bunker for the decider.
Dave Munro and Chris Sutton will be the touch judges.
Elsewhere, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski has won the race to officiate the NRLW decider with Kasey Badger to back him up in the bunker, while Liam Kennedy will officiate the State Challenge.
The NRL's head of officiating Jared Maxwell pointed to Klein's experience.
“Ashley has been excellent in the Finals Series and comes with enormous experience in big games. He refereed in all three State of Origins this year, and has shown the required consistency and aptitude throughout 2024," Maxwell said in a statement confirming the appointments.
“Only very recently, Ashley celebrated his 400th game as an NRL referee. He has also refereed in 28 Finals matches and 17 State of Origins. That experience will be invaluable in a Premiership decider.
“Ashley is the best referee for the job based on performances this year and throughout the Finals Series.”
Here are all the appointments for grand final day.
NRL grand final: Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Gerard Sutton
Standby touch judge: Phil Henderson
NRLW grand final: Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Rochelle Tamarua
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe
State Championship: Newtown Jets vs Norths Devils
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Dillan Wells
Standby touch judge: Dillan Wells
honestly Gerrard Sutton can’t really ref a game he hates maroons and likes Nsw