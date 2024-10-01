The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein will referee his third grand final, being recalled after missing selection last year.

The writing was on the wall as early as the first week of the finals when Adam Gee was dropped, and despite calls for him to be recalled, they have fallen on deaf ears, with Klein winning the race to officate the men's decider between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm.

Grant Atkins, who has been the other on-field official during the semi-final and preliminary final weekends, will take up the spot in the bunker for the decider.

Dave Munro and Chris Sutton will be the touch judges.

Elsewhere, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski has won the race to officiate the NRLW decider with Kasey Badger to back him up in the bunker, while Liam Kennedy will officiate the State Challenge.

The NRL's head of officiating Jared Maxwell pointed to Klein's experience.

“Ashley has been excellent in the Finals Series and comes with enormous experience in big games. He refereed in all three State of Origins this year, and has shown the required consistency and aptitude throughout 2024," Maxwell said in a statement confirming the appointments.

“Only very recently, Ashley celebrated his 400th game as an NRL referee. He has also refereed in 28 Finals matches and 17 State of Origins. That experience will be invaluable in a Premiership decider.

“Ashley is the best referee for the job based on performances this year and throughout the Finals Series.”

Here are all the appointments for grand final day.

NRL grand final: Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby touch judge: Phil Henderson

NRLW grand final: Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Rochelle Tamarua

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe

State Championship: Newtown Jets vs Norths Devils

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Kieren Irons

Bunker official: Peter Gough

Standby referee: Dillan Wells

Standby touch judge: Dillan Wells