The 16 NRL clubs have reportedly expressed surprise and concern at the NRL's expansion plan.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, they have expressed concerns over the game's current financial position.

It comes amid the game's mass relocation to a south east Queensland hub, with all 16 clubs losing money on gate takings and other factors, while the NRL itself is paying somewhere between $12 and $15 million per month to house 13 of the clubs in accommodation.

Over the course of three months, from the time the original relocation to the grand final, it could cost the game up to $40 million, while there is also still no guarantees the grand final will be able to be played in front of a crowd, given the current COVID situations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane respectively.

A grand final without fans would be disastrous for the NRL, with yet more lost income to the bottom line.

It also comes amid speculation around the future value of the TV deal, however, the NRL believe a 17th club, particularly in the Brisbane market, could lead to increased revenue despite not actually leading to any extra content.

It was reported yesterday that the game would look to announce an expansion candidate for either 2023 or 2024 by the end of October, while the Brisbane Firehawks franchise also announced they'd link up with the Central Queensland Capras as a feeder team if they were successful.

However, clubs were under the impression expansion had been put on the back burner until after the COVID-19 situation cleared and the game's financial position improved.

Penrith CEO Brian Fletcher told the Sydney Morning Herald that he was surprised by the talk, and it seemed to echo the position of other CEOs around the competition.

“I only found out expansion was back on the table today,” Fletcher said.

“I was of the understanding expansion was off the table until we got back to some normality with the pandemic.

“I’m a bit surprised they’re talking about it again now. It’s a bit premature to tell a franchise to come forward, even if isn’t about coming in until 2023 or 2024.”

The NRL are reportedly looking at advising all 16 clubs of their plans in the coming days ahead of the three franchises presenting their bids in the next fortnight.