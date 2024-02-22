A plethora of NRL clubs are reportedly holding internal talks as to whether they should recruit Wallabies veteran Kurtley Beale for their team.

After playing over 90 Tests for the Wallabies since 2009 and over 100 Super Rugby matches, the utility back revealed that he would be open to switching from the 15-man code to rugby league last week.

This came after the Wallaby hasn't played any version of football since he was charged with rape and sexual touching without consent last January - a charge he was found not guilty on all counts a fortnight ago.

As reported by News Corp, the Canterbury Bulldogs are just one NRL team that has held discussions about recruiting Beale and has failed to rule out the possibility of bringing him to the club.

This occurred after the club's bosses were asked whether they would be open to speaking to Beale, according to the publication.

“It's a possibility,” Beale told 9News last week.

“I've always been a big admirer of league. Growing up in Mt Druitt, Sydney west, but also there's been an admiration throughout my career.

“Always watching league over the weekends and taking little bits from different players to add to my game.

“There is interest there, for both codes.”

Embed from Getty Images

“There's certainly mistakes that I'm not proud of. They are huge work-ons for me, to be a better person going forward,” he added.

“I'm not a perfect person but I'll be doing everything I can to take the right steps ahead with the relationships I have in my life.”

Although Beale is interested in a cross-code move, and several NRL clubs have pertained the idea of recruiting him, News Corp understands that he is more likely to sign a lucrative overseas rugby union contract.

While not named, he has been linked with several French rugby union clubs.

