An NRL club has renewed their interest in signing St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack de Belin for next season.

De Belin has previously made it clear he wishes to finish his career with the Dragons, but job security is a part of the deal he wants.

Now in his last season on a four-year contract that he signed in 2020, de Belin will be without a team in 2025 at this stage as he turns 33 years old.

Still without a contract for the 2025 NRL season and linked with multiple overseas clubs or remaining at the Dragons, Jack de Belin has caught the renewed interest of the Rabbitohs, per Wide World of Sports.

It is understood that the Bunnies expressed an interest in his services around a month ago but their interest cooled off due to salary cap issues. Their interest has now heated up.

The Rabbitohs' renewed interest comes after de Belin confirmed last week that he could move overseas to continue his career if he fails to find a contract in the NRL beyond this season.

While it is his preference is to remain in Australia, several Super League clubs are said to be interested in his services for next season and beyond.

On approximately $750,000 a season at the moment, the three-time NSW Blues representative recently disclosed that he would love to remain a one-club player with the Dragons but a more lucrative deal could see him look elsewhere.

"It's getting to the point now where I'd like to get something finalised and put it behind me," de Belin told The Illawarra Mercury.

"It's nice to know there are some options overseas. But I still feel like I've got plenty to give in the NRL and I don't really want to have to go over there. I feel like I've got so much to offer and I'm still at a high level here in the NRL.

"As I've said, I've always wanted to be a one club man and hopefully that can be done and I can play out my career here at the Dragons."