Gold Coast head of performance Mal Meninga says off-contract star David Fifita is a “priority” for the Titans.

With Gold Coast looking to rebuild under new coach Justin Holbrook, off-contract Titans Kevin Proctor, Nathan Peats and Tyrone Roberts could be under some heat.

Former captain Ryan James is also off contract at the end of the 2020 season but is currently sidelined after suffering another injury to his troublesome ACL which saw him out for most of 2019.

“We want to rebuild our program into the future. Our philosophy is wait and see, see how they come back, see how well they start from May 28,” Meninga told Fox League Live.

“We will gauge their value in the next or two. We won’t be in a rush. “We will also look at who else is available in the market.

“We will be patient. We will make sure we get it right in the long run.

“Any marquee player who comes on to the market regardless of age we would be very interested in.

“Someone who can lead the team, in the seven or six position or one position, nine.

“And a marquee forward like a Jason Taumalolo of the world who can come and make a difference from the start but who are leaders.

“I think we need some really strong leadership at our club moving forward.”

Meninga believes Fifita is the perfect player to fit what the Titans are looking for. But with the Broncos doing all they can to keep the gun 20-year old at Brisbane, Meninga admits Gold Coast face a a tough task trying to lure him.

“He’s a priority for us,” he said.

“We will be in the firing line to be talking to him.

“He is a marquee player who can come here and make a difference right from the start.”