After confirming an interest in signing Lachlan Ilias, an NRL club has reportedly pulled out of the race for the out-of-favour South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback.

Before being sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg in the NSW Cup, Ilias was unceremoniously axed from first grade.

He would then be subsequently granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs following the arrival of Lewis Dodd from St Helens RLFC for next season.

This has not only put the 24-year-old's future in uncertainty but has all but confirmed he won't play another game in the Rabbitohs jumper.

While Knights General Manager of Football Peter Parr previously confirmed that the club was interested in Lachlan Ilias's services, The Newcastle Herald has since reported that the club is no longer pursuing the Rabbitohs halfback.

The publication understands that Newcastle Knights recruitment officer Adam Doyle met with Ilias' manager, Braith Anasta, to discuss another player Anasta manages.

The rumours surrounding a potential move of Ilias to the Knights came after Jackson Hastings' future remained uncertain. However, Hastings will remain at the club for the remaining two years of his contract, per The Newcastle Herald.