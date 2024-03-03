An NRL fullback could be on the move to the Super League sooner rather than later, with a North Queensland Cowboys player being offered to several clubs.

After Newcastle Knights playmaker Ryan Rivett was recently offered to clubs in the Super League before signing with Toulouse Olympique, Tom Chester has become the next NRL player to be offered to Super League teams, per League Express.

At this stage, no overseas club has yet confirmed their interest in Chester.

Making his debut two seasons ago, the 22-year-old has appeared in seven first-grade games for the Cowboys and is coming off an ACL injury he sustained in May last year.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 season, Chester has played most of his football with the Townsville Blackhawks, the feeder team of the Cowboys in the QLD Cup, having graduated from Ignatius Park College.

Although he is primarily a fullback, he can play several positions and has previously played as a a wing, centre, lock and in the halves - the position where he spent most his junior career.