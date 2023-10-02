Off-contract outside back Morgan Harper is set to be offered a lifeline to remain in the NRL after being linked to a move to the Super League.

The former Manly Sea Eagles player was recently linked with a move to the Warrington Wolves, which he would become Sam Burgess' first signing from the NRL. However, a new club has come to the table.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Harper has had a medical assessment with the Parramatta Eels, who are considering recruiting him for the 2024 season.

Unfortunately, Harper struggled during his time with the Manly Sea Eagles and is mainly remembered for being on the receiving end of a Siosifa Talakai dominant masterclass last season that saw the Sharks centre absolutely obliterate him.

His departure from the starting team also comes with the emergence of young gun Tolutau Koula, and Harper only made seven appearances this season with the club.

Before joining the Sea Eagles in 2020, the 25-year-old's career began with the Canterbury Bulldogs. Making his NRL debut for the club in Round 25 of the 2019 season, he would only play a single extra game with the Bulldogs before moving to the Northern Beaches.

This isn't the first time Harper has been linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels.

On the season's eve of the 2023 NRL competition, it was reported that he may have joined the club via a player swap involving Nathan Brown. The trade would eventually not go through, and Brown ended up joining the Sydney Roosters.