Coming off an almost perfect performance against the North Queensland Cowboys last week, Braydon Trindall has been reported to have begun talks with a club over a new contract.

One of many players off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, Trindall is expected to be one of the most sought-after players from rival teams after November 1 and is set to receive a large salary increase - he is currently only on approximately $300,000 per season.

80 minutes away from making the 2024 NRL Grand Final and two wins away from winning the club's second premiership, his stock will only rise and there are several teams in the market for a new half.

However, it is understood that an NRL side has already begun contract talks with the five-eighth.

As he remains without a deal post-2025 and is free to speak with rival teams from November 1, the Cronulla Sharks have begun talks with him over a new deal, but it is currently on hold until the end of the 2024 NRL Finals series.

"Cronulla have started talks with him over a new deal, but they've parked it all until after the finals series is over and don't want any distractions for Braydon Trindall," News Corp's Brent Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

"They're confident they'll get a deal done between the end of the finals series and November 1, when he can go to market."

Debuting with the Sharks in 2020, the Caboolture Snakes junior has only cemented a regular spot in the team over the past couple of seasons, having previously been used as a backup playmaker.

While he had some off-field issues earlier this season, on the field, he has put in some amazing performances but has yet to reach his full potential and will only get better as time goes on.

“Any contract talk is on hold,” Trindall told The Daily Telegraph.

“I feel a sense of loyalty to the Sharks for how they stood by me.

I definitely want to stay. I don't see myself anywhere else but footy is a business at the end of the day so I'll leave it to my manager and the club when the time is right. I just want to play footy.”

The Cronulla Sharks will face the Penrith Panthers on Saturday night in the third week of the 2024 NRL Finals for the chance to advance into the 2024 NRL Grand Final against either the Melbourne Storm or Sydney Roosters.