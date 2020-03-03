“He viewed the footage and I didn’t question his thoughts on it. All I can do to hope now. It’s not up to me.”

Scott played for the Raiders in their trial match on Saturday night, unsure of what his playing future for Canberra is with his case still to be decided.

NSW police arrested Scott after a drunken night out with friends at the Ivy nightclub in Sydney on Australia Day weekend. Scott allegedly threw a mobile phone at a passing car in Paddington before allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Scott’s defence case is set to heavily rely on four separate body-cameras worn by police officers involved in the incident, which the NRL boss Greenberg has now viewed in full.

Macedone took over the case for Scott at the request of Raiders chief executive Don Furner, after the Raider split with outspoken lawyer Danny Eid.

“I’m adopting the subtle approach and not going for the throat,” Macedone said. “I am just here to resolve something peacefully. You don’t get anywhere by jumping up and down.”

If stood down under the no-fault rule by Greenberg, Macedone will attempt to have Scott’s hearing date moved up to before the start of the NRL season. Scott’s next court date is on March 20, a week after the Raiders open their NRL season on March 13.

“I’ll be applying for the expedited hearing so we can get this thing out of the road,” Macedone said.

As a condition of Scott’s bail, he is unable to consume alcohol or be intoxicated in a public place.