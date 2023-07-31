First it was a media blockout. Then it was NRL logos being covered up. Next it could be the Dally M Medal ceremony.

But it's the more immediate action that the Rugby League Players Association are considering over their stalled negotiations in the collecrtive bargaining agreement war against the NRL that could have the game's governing body more concerned.

According to News Corp, the RLPA are considering telling players to delay games and disrupt the game day experience for fans, while also impacting the ability of broadcasters to stick to pre-arranged and pre-approved schedules.

It's understood this would see players remain in their dressing rooms well past the scheduled kick-off time of games, refusing to run onto the field and start games.

It's a tactic that has never been seen before in the NRL, but one which would have untold consequences for the NRL, who are already dealing with the fallout from logos being covered up.

It may mean nothing to the average fan, but according to the report, Telstra, who are the major sponsor of the NRL, were less than impressed with their own logo being covered up as part of the NRL one.

That comes as The Sydney Morning Herald reports the NRL themselves, infuriated with the slow negotiations, are considering cutting off all funding for the RLPA.

The RLPA receive $3 million per year in funding from the NRL to run their operations, and without the money, it's unclear how they would operate or continue to be able to negotiate the deal.

The barbs exchanged between the two sides are unlikely to slow down in the near future, with the two sides still locked at the negotiating table for a deal which originally had a deadline to be negotiated of last October.

The lack of a deal and salary cap confirmation during the pre-season led to fears over a player strike, and it's something the RLPA have still refused to rule out, with the waring parties unable to come to an agreement on a number of key matters, mainly over the playing group having more say in the game.

That could become even more so the case if the salary cap in itself ceases to exist when the CBA, which was rolled over for another 12 months as an emergency matter so that the game could continue, expires in November.

The RLPA claim the argument has nothing to do with asking for more money from the NRL, while the NRL have been unmoved on many of the non-negotitable discussion points from the players' union.

It's understood independed negotiators have been offered as the two parties attempt to reach a conclusion on the now almost 12-month stalemate that has impacted the game in multiple areas.

With no end in sight, the RLPA have reportedly expressed that players will consider boycotting the finals launch and Dally M Medal as their next course of action if no progress is made.