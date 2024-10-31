Two young guns for the North Queensland Cowboys have reportedly landed new deals that will elevate them to a train and trial contract for the 2025 NRL season.

The reports of the duo landing new deals come after Jaxon Purdue will progress onto the club's development list for next season, joining Marly Bitungane, Mason Kira, and Jamal Shibasaki.

Earlier this year, Zero Tackle reported that Kira will be on a development contract next season before progressing onto the Top 30 roster for the 2026 season, while Mutua Brown has also earned a train and trial contract for next season.

According to The Townsville Bulletin, hooker Xavier Kerrisk and front-rower Henry Teutau have both signed a train and trial contract for next season as they look to become the next crop of players to make their NRL first-grade debuts.

Only 19, Kerrisk will be mentored by and learn from NSW Blues representative Reece Robson over the next few years and previously spent time with the Cowboys NRL squad last pre-season.

He will once again spend time with the first-grade squad in the pre-season and made his QLD Cup debut this season for the Mackay Cutters in which he earned the club's Rookie of the Year award at the end of the year.

A student of the famed Ignatius Park College, Teutau helped guide them to the 2022 NRL Schoolboys Cup and has made eight appearances in the QLD Cup for the Townsville Blackhawks and Northern Pride over the past two seasons.

He has been touted as the most skilful big man to come out of the Queensland schoolboys system and will definitely enhance his talents and development of the likes of Jason Taumalolo and Jeremiah Nanai.