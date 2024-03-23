Renowned NRL figure Matt Bowen has made waves with a startling revelation about his departure from the North Queensland Cowboys back in 2013.

Contrary to previous reports suggesting it was his decision to leave for English club Wigan, Bowen disclosed on Andy Raymond's Unfiltered podcast that he was actually shown the door by the Cowboys, a revelation that left him disheartened.

"To be honest I wish I had stayed at the Cows. I was told I wasn't needed at the club at the time," Bowen disclosed. "You get called into the office and they say they haven't got room for you next year. I didn't know what to say. I didn't know what to think."

Reflecting on the subsequent success of the Cowboys, including their premiership win just two years later, Bowen couldn't help but feel the sting of what could have been. "Two years later they won the comp and I would have been a part of it," he lamented. "It was a kick in the guts. Obviously I did so much for this club..."

Despite the setback, Bowen's love for the club remains evident, though he acknowledges the bitter taste left by the manner of his departure. "I love the club, don't get me wrong." he affirmed. "But being told that at the back end of the year - and I think I just missed out on the Dally M (Medal). I was only 29 or 30 and I knew I had more to offer."

Even when presented with an opportunity to return midway through his stint with Wigan, Bowen declined, feeling it would be unfair to the English club that had shown faith in him.

Born in Cairns, Bowen's legacy at the Cowboys is undeniably profound, having scored 127 tries in 267 appearances and earning the admiration of fans throughout North Queensland.

In response, the Cowboys have opted not to comment, noting that the senior executives involved in the decision at the time are no longer with the organisation.