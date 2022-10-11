After being thrust into an NRL head coaching role amid chaos and crisis in 2022, the Wests Tigers are set to maintain their faith in Brett Kimmorley, confirming that the 307-game NRL veteran will take the reins of the club's NRLW side in 2023.

Kimmorley faced a tough challenge this season after he was installed as interim head coach following the sacking of Michael Maguire, attempting to maintain some semblance of stability and competitiveness ahead of the arrival of Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall next year.

With roster and injury issues as well as the at-times relentless media circus surrounding the club, he managed just one win during his 12-game tenure in the top job.

Kimmorley was coaching the club's NSW Women's Premiership team when he was suddenly installed as Maguire's replacement, and had successfully laid a platform for success in that competition.

The team secured a fourth-place finish before going all the way to the grand final, claiming the title after a thrilling golden point victory against Cronulla – although by that time Kimmorley was in the NRL, having relinquished most of his previous duties to assistant Adel Hage.

The Tigers will be one of four new clubs in the expanded NRLW next season, along with the Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys and Canberra Raiders.