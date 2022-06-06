The Penrith Panthers might have gone into Friday's game against the Canterbury Bulldogs without a whole host of State of Origin players, but by end of the game, they had another two competition points and a new star in the making.

Kurt Falls and Sean O'Sullivan, who have been squashing all in their path in the NSW Cup at reserve grade level, simply transferred that form straight to first grade on the weekend, running straight over the top of the Bulldogs.

Elsewhere this weekend, Joseph Manu set the world on fire in a losing side, making himself an easy selection in our stats-based team of the week.

He was the only Rooster that made the cut though, with the Cowboys claiming three spots, the Sea Eagles three and the Raiders - who continue their resurgence - managing to have four players make the cut.

Manu was the only player from a losing side who made this week's team during the shortened round with most of the game's biggest stars missing either through byes or State of Origin selection.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

1. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Manu was simply outstanding for the Roosters in a losing team, and claims the hotly-contested fullback spot on the algorithm this week by just a single point over Manly fullback Reuben Garrick, with Scott Drinkwater and Xavier Savage also within five points.

All told, Manu had the equal-highest score of the week, managing 300 metres, 14 tackle breaks and a try assist as he single-handedly at times kept his side in an ultimately losing effort against Canberra.

2. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Released from Queensland camp to play for his club team on Thursday, Taulagi showed exactly why Billy Slater included him in the Maroons' camp ahead of Game 1.

He came up with a try and 198 metres to go with a line break and four tackle breaks in a performance which kept the Titans on the back foot more than they otherwise would have been.

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

Like Taulagi, Tabuai-Fidow was released from the Queensland camp given he wasn't within the 18 selected to play Game 1, and made an enormous impact for the Cowboys.

He has been pushed to the wing, centres and bench at times this year after an early-season injury robbed him on the permanent number one jersey - probably to the betterment of the Cowboys - but his effort at centre on Friday saw him completely outplay his opposite number with 177 metres and five tackle breaks added to his two-try haul.

4. Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

Timoko came up with a try as part of the Raiders' 22-16 win over the Roosters on Sunday, but also played a solid 80 minutes in a role he has slowly made his own over the last 12 months, albeit with stints out of the side.

He came up with 90 metres, a line break, a tackle break and 18 tackles in a performance which saw him claim the second centre spot by just two points ahead of Izack Tago.

5. Taylan May (Penrith Panthers)

There is a real argument to be made that Taylan May is probably the competition's most in-form rookie, and as part of a Penrith side firing on all cylinders, he managed 162 metres from 16 carries, to go with a try, four tackle breaks and a line break against the Bulldogs.

6. Kurt Falls (Penrith Panthers)

Falls has had to wait an enormously long time to make his NRL debut, but came up with a superb performance for Penrith, assisting the first try and carrying his NSW Cup form across to the big time.

Expect a real battle to break out for his services given he is off-contract at the end of the season.

7. Sean O'Sullivan (Penrith Panthers)

O'Sullivan steered the team around in the number seven jersey, like his halves partner, carrying excellent NSW Cup form into first-grade.

It's not O'Sullivan's first rodeo at this level this year, but nonetheless, he was equally as impressive, assisting two tries and putting Penrith on the front foot.

8. Toafofoa Sipley (Manly Sea Eagles)

Sipley made the most of the New Zealand Warriors' at times rather weak defence. He crossed for the first try of the game - likely the easiest he will ever score - but was also part of Manly's powerful pack performance.

He came up with 135 metres in just 40 minutes to go with four tackle busts, a line break and 20 tackles.

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

Robson's form has been one of the factors which has been a little overlooked in the Cowboys' incredibly strong run of form, and he was at his best again on Thursday.

Scoring a try, he played virtually the entire 80 minutes to run for a staggering 116 metres out of dummy half, while adding three tackle busts and defending strongly once again.

10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Tapine just continues to go from strength to strength. There has been no stopping the Canberra prop in the last six weeks, and in the absence of Josh Papalii on Sunday, he seemed to take his game to yet another level.

In 59 minutes of work, he came up with 187 metres, 97 post contact metres, five tackle breaks, a trio of offloads and was his usual solid self in defence.

11. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Olakau'atu put on a first half performance which rivals Siosifa Talakai's effort earlier this year as the strongest individual 40 minutes of football so far this year.

Scoring a try during it, by the time the game was all said and done, he was the undisputed man of the match with 182 metres, a line break, a line break assist and ten tackle busts to go with an offload.

12. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

Kikau, as one of Penrith's more experienced players without their Origin stars on Friday against the Bulldogs, was always going to be needed to stand up, and stand up he did.

Scoring a try, he added 110 metres from 11 carries, four tackle busts, a line break and two line break assists.

13. Adam Elliott (Canberra Raiders)

Elliott seems to have all but locked up a starting jumper for the Raiders, and had another excellent performance on Sunday.

Scoring a try, he played big minutes and ran for 154 metres to go with two tackle breaks and two offloads in a forward pack that held the ascendency for much of the game. Will be a very handy pick up for the Knights, should reports of his signature in the Hunter prove to be true.

14. Martin Taupau (Manly Sea Eagles)

Taupau might have only had 28 minutes against the Warriors, but like Sipley, made the most of an incredibly weak Warriors' middle third. He powered on 145 metres in a try despite spending less than half an hour on the park.

15. Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders)

Sutton might have started the season out of favour with coach Ricky Stuart, but it's performances like Sunday's which should have him in the 17 every week. He is the exact sort of player Canberra need to be relying on.

With an ability to play at prop or lock, he made 126 metres and added a try assist and a line break to his stats line.

16. Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

Sorensen appears in this team for the second time this year, having played 37 minutes from the bench and putting up 88 metres from eight carries - with more than half of them coming as post contact yards.

17. Jaeman Salmon (Penrith Panthers)

Salmon is the final Panther to make the cut this week, edging out teammate Mitch Kenny and opposition second rower Corey Waddell by a single point for a gig on the interchange bench.

He had a try, 72 metres and 23 tackles.