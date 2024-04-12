Josh Schuster's management have reportedly been roadblocked at every turn after making contact with all 16 rival NRL clubs.

The second-rower and five-eighth is yet to make it onto the NRL field in 2024.

Despite Manly making plenty of noise during the pre-season that he was as fit as he has ever been coming into a new campaign despite contracting chicken pox and then suffering a hand injury, he has only managed to play reserve grade so far.

Coach Anthony Seibold said a fortnight ago that he was waiting for Schuster to get to a level which demanded NRL selection, but it now appears that may not happen with all reports this week suggesting Manly have officially told Schuster he can leave if he finds a new club.

That was followed by reports of performance based clauses in Schuster's contract with Manly after he re-signed on around $800,000 per season last year, despite struggling with a move to five-eighth after his original break out season in the second-row.

The Sydney Morning Herald's Christian Nicolussi though is reporting Schuster's management were met by a "no interest" call from all 16 rival clubs as the 22-year-old searches for a new club.

SCHUEY INTEREST: Contacted 16 NRL clubs re: any interest in Josh Schuster — all came back ‘NO’@WestsTigers linked last year, but CEO Shane Richardson told me today about them having an appetite: “There’s none, zero, zip. Nothing.’’ — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) April 11, 2024

The recent turn of events have seen Manly give Schuster two weeks off as 'personal leave', which Seibold said on Friday morning per NRL.com was a decision based not only around his performance, but also his wellbeing.

"Ultimately it's a decision based around performance, but I care for Josh and I just think that there's another opportunity for Josh to reset and go again," Seibold said.

"There's an opportunity for him to pause for the next two weeks... we will work in the background to make sure that things are sorted for both parties (the club and Schuster).

"We will get things sorted during that period of time.

"First and foremost, my role is to look after Josh's wellbeing and his welfare."

Schuster is contracted to the Sea Eagles until the end of 2027, but now seems at increasingly long odds to see out that deal, with some suggesting he has already been moved on.

Josh Schuster's days at Manly are over 🦅

LISTEN HERE 👉 https://t.co/f5pU9QP3br pic.twitter.com/aYAzSMxJV0 — Triple M NRL (@TripleM_NRL) April 12, 2024

It's understood Manly are well aware they will have to pay a significant portion of Schuster's contract if they have any hope of moving him on for the next three seasons.

Schuster has played four games at NSW Cup level this year.