Out of the Warriors' team at the moment with an injury, star fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is eying to make his comeback to the NRL in Round 4.

As reported last week, Nicoll-Klokstad has started making his way back into team warm-ups. According to Head of Performance Balin Cupples, he “continues his reactive running progressions” as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Cupples also revealed that he has slowly been integrated into “some team skills and game-specific running capacities” as he aims to return in Round 4 for their clash against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday, March 31, at home at Go Media Stadium.

After being absent last week due to a foot injury he picked up in the club's second trial match against The Dolphins, Marata Niukore is out of a protective boot, but no estimated timeline has been given on when he will return.

After taking control of the match in the first-half from dummy-half, Egan fell awkwardly in a tackle during his second stint on the field and the second-half.

From observations, it seemed that his elbow bent awkwardly, but he has been cleared. Recruit Kurt Capewell also suffered a rib cartilage injury. Unlike Egan, Capewell was able to return to the field and complete the game.

Although they both sustained knocks last week against the Cronulla Sharks, the duo of hooker Wayde Egan and second-rower Kurt Capewell have been cleared to play this week against the Melbourne Storm.

Leka Halasima (ankle) and Demitric Sifakula (knee) continue their respective recovery programs with no estimated timeline for the Halasima, whilst the latter will return in the middle of the season.