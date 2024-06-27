It is official. After days of rumours, it has finally been confirmed that Nick Cotric will depart the Canberra Raiders at the end of the season.

A former NSW Blues representative, Cotric's departure will see him link up with Super League outfit Catalan Dragons on a three-year contract, beginning next season.

Only 25, Cotric is on approximately $650,000 per season and has 149 NRL appearances to his name, but has struggled to find consistency at the club in recent seasons.

Previously at the Canterbury Bulldogs, his move to the nation's captain has seen his career stagnate, as he has only scored 14 tries in 42 games for the Green Machine.

The confirmed move also comes after the Catalan Dragons were linked to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors) and Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters) earlier this season.

"I can't wait to put the jersey on and go hard with the boys. I'm excited to make new memories and play for a great club and team. Allez les Dragons!," Cotric said in a statement.

A two-time Kangaroos representative, Cotric can play on the wing or in the centres and has scored 63 career tries in 149 appearances.

He was also an NRL semi-finalist with the Raiders in the 2020 season before a one-year stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2021 before making his way back to the nation's capital.

"Nick is an extremely exciting signing for our club. Capable of playing both wing and centre," Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara said.

"He is a player who breaks tackles and is blessed with genuine speed.

"For a young man, he has huge experience and we look forward to him having a huge impact on our team"