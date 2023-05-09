2022 Dally M Medalist and future NSW Blues playmaker Nicho Hynes has revealed the two current NRL players he admires most, with one being a surprising choice.

Speaking on SEN1170 The Run Home, Hynes revealed he greatly admires former Storm teammate Cameron Munster.

Great friends off the field, Hynes admitted he learnt a lot from Munster, lessons that aided his development into becoming one of the most feared playmakers in today's game.

"Cameron Munster would be probably my top," Hynes said on SEN1170 The Run Home.

"Spending a lot of time with him down in Melbourne and getting to see him at training every day, what the man can do is pretty unbelievable."

"I don't think you'll see a bigger big-moment game player."

The Storm five-eighth has helped lead the Storm to sixth on the NRL table.

In seven appearances this season, Munster has assisted in five tries, scored another four and averaged 255.6 kicking metres and 146 running metres per game.

While Hynes mentioned Munster as the number one player he admires, he revealed Titans youngster Jayden Campbell as another.

"One you probably wouldn't think of but Jayden Campbell," Hynes said.

"The way he moves on the footy field, and he just has that ability to step on both feet and you think he'd be right in front of you then he'll be five metres to the left of you because of his quick movement."

"He's a strong little thing and he's a little indigenous fella too so I'm very proud that he's representing the mob out there."

A surprising choice, Hynes claimed he has enjoyed watching Campbell in each of his eight games this season.

Primarily entering the game off the interchange bench, the son of club legend Preston Campbell has started as the Titans' fullback in the last three rounds due to the injury of AJ Brimson.

Earlier this season, there were rumours of Campbell being linked to the Parramatta Eels.