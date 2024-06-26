Newcastle have stated the club won't stand in the way of youngster David Armstrong signing with Super League outfit Leigh Leopards at the cessation of this season, with the 23-year-old set to remain with the Knights for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

The exciting fullback broke into the Knights' senior side in Round 8 against the Dolphins in the absence of Kalyn Ponga, scoring a try on debut before adding a hat-trick to his season tally in just his fourth game of the year.

His breakout efforts at NRL level garnered reported interest from rival clubs, while the Knights moved to re-sign the fringe fullback with a multi-year offer on the table.

Armstrong was seen to be a strong chance to remain with Newcastle beyond the expiry of his contract, turning down flagged interest from the Sydney Roosters.

The Knights young gun was recently linked with a move to England to play for the Leigh Leopards, which has gained momentum as the Knights have green-lit Armstrong's overseas departure.

In a club statement, Newcastle confirmed Armstrong will be able to sign with the Super League side after completing the rest of the current season as a Knights player.

"The nib Newcastle Knights have decided they will not stand in the way of David Armstrong accepting an offer to join the Leigh Leopards at the end of the 2024 season," a club statement read.

"Armstrong will play for the Knights for the remainder of the year, and we look forward to David continuing his strong form for the Club."

Armstrong last played for Newcastle in Round 13 against Canterbury, having dealt with injury over the past month before making a recent return via the NSW Cup in a wing role.

The young back has not been named in the Knights' side for this weekend's clash with Parramatta, but has been listed as a reserve player in the 22-man squad.