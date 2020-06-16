Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga has penned a monster four-year $4.5 million extension with the club.

It will make Ponga one of the highest paid players in the game’s history and tie him to Newcastle until at least the end of 2024.

The fullback knocked back approaches from a number of rival clubs – both in rugby league and rugby union.

The 22-year old boldly declared his main goal is to end the Knights’ 19-year premiership drought.

“It’s no secret I want to win a comp in Newcastle, I want to hold the trophy up here,” Ponga said.

“It’s very exciting and a very proud moment for myself and my family.

“We’re building towards something and I can definitely feel it. It’s something that I want to be a part of and I’m excited to be a part of.

“There was a lot of talk in the media about rugby union but I’ve always said I’m focused on the Knights and have been since I walked in the door.”

Ponga paid tribute to his family – with his father Andre negotiating the hallmark deal after splitting with former manager Wayde Rushton.

“For us as a family it’s never been about the car in the garage or the brand of T-shirt that you’re wearing or the expensive steak at dinner,” Ponga said.

“It’s always been about where you are, who you’re with and the memories that you can make.

“I’ve been very fortunate that my Mum and Dad have been there for me this whole journey even when times were tough really early on.

“It’s never been about the materialistic stuff for us it’s always been about being together and being happy.”

Andre Ponga added: “I’m pretty proud to say we’re looking after his first house. That’s huge for us.

“To give you a reflection of how huge that is for us I said to the neighbours ‘I’ve actually got a shed I can go into and use’.

“And they looked at me and I said: ‘We’ve never had a garage or a shed for the last few years’.

“When people ask I’m proud to say it’s (Kalyn’s) house. He might say it’s ours but it’s not, it’s his.

“That’s one goal we set when he was a 14 year old.”