Newcastle Knights outside back Greg Marzhew has agreed to terms with the club, signing a contract extension which will see him remain in Newcastle until the end of 2026.

Joining from the Gold Coast Titans at the beginning of this year, Marzhew has had an immediate impact on the club and has been a mainstay of the starting team on the wing. He has also become an invaluable teammate at the Knights both on and off the field.

Aged 26, he leads the competition in tackle busts and is ranked inside the top ten for line breaks, illustrating he is one of the most dangerous players on the outer edge of the field and one of the hardest players to tackle due to his strength, agility and speed.

He also sits just four points behind the leader for Top Tryscorer with 19 tries from 19 games - averaging one try per game - and will be be looking to continue his good form heading into the 2023 finals.

The departure of Dominic Young next season to the Sydney Roosters will see Marzhew play a larger role in 2024 and beyond.

“Greg has been outstanding since joining the club and has established himself as one of the best wingers in the NRL," Knight Director of Football Peter Parr said.

“He is still young in years and NRL games played, there is no doubt his game will continue to improve in the coming years.

"We look forward to watching his game develop further and we are grateful he has committed to the club.”