The Newcastle Knights have re-signed and promoted two highly talented youngsters as they look to rebuild their club and aim to reach the NRL Finals again next season.

Crowned the Player of the Tournament at the ASSRL National Championships, the club have announced the extension of forward Cody Hopwood on a four-year contract until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

Hopwood has had an incredible 12 months, which saw him make his NSW Cup debut, earn U19s NSW Blues honours and be selected into the Australian Schoolboys team for the second time.

“Cody is mature beyond his years and will be an NRL player over time," Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said.

“He has all the characteristics you want in a player, both on and off the field.”

The club has also confirmed the re-signing of forward Jermaine McEwen on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

A two-time U19s NSW Blues representative, McEwen's new deal comes after his sister made her debut for the Newcastle Knights NRLW team, and his younger brother is coming through the Knights pathways system.

“Jermaine is a dynamic player who has handled every step up in his career thus far," Parr added.

“He has an exciting future and we look forward to his ongoing development in coming years.”