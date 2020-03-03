Newcastle Knights centre Enari Tuala has signed a contract extension for a further season with the club.

Tuala only just signed with the Knights on a 12-month deal in the off-season, and this extension will see him remain at McDonald Jones stadium until the end of 2021.

Knights recruitment manager Alex McKinnon has spoken to the club’s website about Tuala’s improvement since joining the club in November.

“Enari has x-factor, he has a great ability to break the line,” he told newcastleknights.com.au.

“He’s extremely balanced when he runs and through contact but most of all, he is also a lovely person.”

“Enari joined the Club in November with an elite background. He debuted at a really young age and he came here for an opportunity and took it,” McKinnon said.

After making his debut for the North Queensland Cowboys in 2017, Tuala has made 18 appearances in the top grade across three seasons.

With Tuala’s playing future now secure, McKinnon stated that the 21-year olds’ best football is ahead of him.

“He has excelled in every aspect, on the field and off the field since arriving at the club.”

“It’s a credit to everyone involved in the NRL program. Enari has taken his opportunity and been extended as a result. We are all excited for what the future holds.”