A member of the New Zealand Warriors Top 30 roster, outside back Setu Tu has officially departed the club to join a new team on a two-year contract.

Upgraded to a Top 30 contract midway through last season after successful stints in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup competition, Tu will return to Australia next season, signing a two-year contract with the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup competition.

Making his NSW Cup debut in 2019, he spent two successful seasons with the Warriors before moving to the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

This would see him rewarded with a train-and-trial contract for the Dolphins for the 2023 season, but he decided to return home to New Zealand.

Able to play anywhere in the backline, Tu is predominately used on the wing and will add experience and skill to the Tigers as they look to claim the QLD Cup title off the defending premiers Norths Devils.

The Brisbane Tigers have also announced the arrivals of Jodeci Baker-Tiraha (North Queensland Cowboys), Mitchell Spencer (Canberra Raiders), Josh Smith (Mackay Cutters) and Vaka Sikahele (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) for next season.