New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron Geroge has addressed rumours that the club was interested in poaching Dylan Brown from the Parramatta Eels.

Over the past month, the rumour mill has been humming that the Warriors were looking for a replacement for the ageing Shaun Johnson as he inches near retirement.

While they have plenty of coverage in the halves through Te Maire Martin, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Luke Metcalf, Luke Hanson and Jett Cleary, Dylan Brown was linked as a potential replacement.

Brown has one of the most unusual contracts in the NRL's history. Due to player options in his deal, he could remain with the Eels until the end of the 2031 season, but his current contract expires at the end of next season.

It is understood that multiple teams have been keen on his services in the past and he has yet to confirm his future with Parramatta beyond next season.

However, New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George has shut down the rumours, revealing there have been no discussions or approaches in an attempt to sign the Parramatta Eels star and New Zealand Kiwis international.

“Categorically there has been no discussion or approach with Dylan Brown and or his management,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“Like you, I've heard it. But definitely nothing is happening in that regard.”

George also discussed suggestions that star front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake was looking for an early release to join the Cronulla Sharks before the end of the season.

Fonua-Blake's form as of late hasn't been the same since he inked a new contract to move to the Cronulla Sharks on a four-year contract beginning next season.

He was also recently stood down by the club following a breach of club standards which saw him remove himself from the dressing room and was nowhere to be seen for Andrew Webster's post-match speech or team song.

“Addin like everyone else on the weekend is very disappointed,” George added.

“But there is no discussion and no other signals that would concern me about his interest in staying here.

“His agent, or Addin hasn't approached the club on that basis either.

“In my view Addin is committed and like everyone else wants to bounce back this week and get the job done.”