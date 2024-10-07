The New Zealand Kiwis have confirmed their 21-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships against Australia and New Zealand.

After claiming the title in last year's Pacific Championships, the Kiwis will be looking to go back-to-back but will be without several star players, including the likes of Joseph Manu, Moses Leota, Brandon Smith, Kieran Foran and Dylan Brown.

Taking on Australia and Tonga, new head coach Stacey Jones has opted for a new-look squad with seven debutants named, headlined by former Rugby Seven player Will Warbrick and Panthers youngster Casey McLean, who represented the U19s NSW Blues earlier this year.

Former NRL centre Peta Hiku is another surprising choice after spending the season in the Super League competition after Jack Howarth confirmed that he didn't wanted to be chosen so he could have the chance to play State of Origin for Queensland.

Kodi Nikorima and Phoenix Crossland are set to be the halves pairing used by Jones, meaning Trent Toelau is likely to play in the number nine jumper.

“While we've had a number of players ruled out through injury or unavailability, it's a hugely exciting opportunity having the Kiwis playing at home in front of our fans again,” new Kiwis coach Stacey Jones said.

“We've still got a solid core of last year's squad but, the way I see it, it's a fantastic chance for us to build the group to provide lots of options and depth for following campaigns.”

New Zealand Squad

Erin Clark (Gold Coast Titans)

Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)*

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)*

Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)*

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)

Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors)

Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)

Jordan Riki (Brisbane Broncos)*

Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

Trent Toelau (Penrith Panthers)*

Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)*

Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)*

*Denotes debutant.

Fixtures

October 18: Australia vs Tonga at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland

October 27: New Zealand vs Australia at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

November 2: New Zealand vs Tonga at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

November 10: Pacific Championships Grand Final, CommBank Stadium, Sydney