New Zealand Kiwis star halfback Jahrome Hughes has been ruled out of the World Cup tournament opener against Lebanon with a thigh strain.

While no word has yet been offered on the severity of the injury, it's understood Hughes is in danger of missing more than just the game against Lebanon.

The injury will extend the number of weeks Hughes won't play for, but will also take away what was likely to be his most competitive hit out before the knockout rounds, where a semi-final clash against Australia could loom large.

New Zealand's second and third games in the group stage will see them take on Ireland and Jamaica in a pair of games they would be expected to win comfortably.

It will mean Ireland and Jamaica will be Hughes' only games before the knockout stage in a number of weeks after the Storm were knocked out of the NRL finals during Week 1 by the Canberra Raiders.

Jahrome Hughes has been ruled out of the #RLWC opening match for New Zealand due to a thigh strain. No word on severity at this stage, if minor most back within 1-3 weeks. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) October 15, 2022

Hughes was named to start at halfback for the Kiwis, but will now be replaced by Kieran Foran for the game, who will partner Dylan Brown in the halves.

Foran has played the five-eighth role at the Manly Sea Eagles alongside Australian number seven Daly Cherry-Evans throughout the 2022 NRL season, but will take the number seven role for the Kiwis in the opener against Lebanon.

Reports out of England suggest Jeremy Marshall-King will leapfrog Marata Niukore and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak onto the bench, after the duo were named in the 19-man squad.

RELATED: Every Week 1 teamlist for the Rugby League World Cup

It will serve as Marshall-King's Test debut, with the back up hooker likely to allow Brandon Smith to spend some time in the lock forward role during the game as coach Michael Maguire attempts to get all of his playing squad minutes during the group stage.