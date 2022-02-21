The Brisbane Broncos will be forced to wait for Round 1 to test their new combinations in a match scenario, with Adam Reynolds reportedly suffering from leg soreness.

The star recruit, who went to the grand final with the South Sydney Rabbitohs during the 2021 season before falling to the Penrith Panthers.

Touted as one of the best recruits, this off-season, Reynolds will wear the number seven jersey for the Broncos.

It is yet to be decided who will partner him in the halves however, with Billy Walters, Ezra Mam, Tyson Gamble and Albert Kelly all fighting for the number six jersey.

Kevin Walters gave away no secrets when talking prior to Saturday evening's trial against the Gold Coast Titans, suggesting all four players were still in the running.

But in the post game, he revealed Reynolds won't play next week's trial with leg soreness to rule him out.

“At this stage, Adam won’t play next week,” Walters said.

“If it was a competition game then he would play but we don’t see any sense in risking him in a trial game.

“He has some soreness through his legs, we’ve had a big pre-season and if you push someone, that’s when injuries can come, so it’s just a precautionary move to hold him back.

“It’s a long season, so it’s important we look after Adam and make sure he has a good prep for Round 1.”

It's unclear who leads the race to wear Brisbane's number six jumper, with Tyson Gamble and Albert Kelly the incumbents after being at the club last year, while Ezra Mam had an excellent 2021 season with Souths Logan and has impressed in his two trials against Wynnum Manly and the Titans thus far.

The Broncos open their season on Friday, March 11 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.