Sydney Roosters NRLW coach John Strange has been confirmed as the new head coach of the NSW Sky Blues after Kylie Hilder stepped down from the role.

The father of Canberra Raiders five-eighth Ethan Strange and Sydney Roosters NRLW centre Jasmin Strange, John is a two-time premiership-winning coach with the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW competition.

He recently won the 2024 Grand Final against the Cronulla Sharks and has coached the likes of Jessica Sergis, Isabell Kelly and Olivia Kernick, all of whom are expected to be in the Origin team in 2025.

One of the best coaches in the women's competition, Strange is a much-loved figure at the Bondi-based club, and many players hold him in high regard.

“I am very grateful and excited to be appointed as the NSW State of Origin women's coach for the 2025 Origin series,” Strange said.

“I am a lifelong Blues tragic and it is an incredible honour for me to be appointed into the role. I look forward to working with the talented players available for selection with the aim of building an invincible Blues force for the 2025 season.”

Strange's confirmation in the head coaching gig comes after Kylie Hilder stepped down from the role after four years in charge after the team lost back-to-back series against the QLD Maroons.

Taking over the role in 2021, the 48-year-old emerged victorious in the 2022 Women's State of Origin series and saw the game rise during her time in charge, which saw the series expanded to three matches.

However, it was confirmed that a change needed to be made.

Before the announcement on Monday, former St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW and Samoan international coach Jamie Soward and Wests Tigers NRLW coach Brett Kimmorley had both declared an interest in the role.