In recent weeks Joseph Suaalii told South Sydney that he doesn’t want to be at Redfern next season despite the Rabbitohs offering a four-year deal reportedly worth $1.9 million.

Suaalii reportedly wants to sign a long-term deal but with get-out clauses in his favour for almost every season.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

“On August 31 he had a get-out clause from his 2021 South Sydney contract. He elected not to exercise that clause, so he still has a contract for 2021,” Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy last month.

“What he wants is a five-year deal from the Rabbitohs, but he has rejected any approach in regards to that because he wants certain clauses in that in his favour.

“It’s a little bit complicated but he wants an upgraded deal for 2021, and then for 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 to be at Souths.