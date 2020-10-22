Souths teenage prodigy Joseph Suaalii (Image: WWOS)

In recent weeks Joseph Suaalii told South Sydney that he doesn’t want to be at Redfern next season despite the Rabbitohs offering a four-year deal reportedly worth $1.9 million.

Suaalii reportedly wants to sign a long-term deal but with get-out clauses in his favour for almost every season.

“On August 31 he had a get-out clause from his 2021 South Sydney contract. He elected not to exercise that clause, so he still has a contract for 2021,” Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy last month.

“What he wants is a five-year deal from the Rabbitohs, but he has rejected any approach in regards to that because he wants certain clauses in that in his favour.

“It’s a little bit complicated but he wants an upgraded deal for 2021, and then for 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 to be at Souths.

Suaalii has also been offered a deal from Rugby Australian to play for the Wallabies, but is keen to begin his senior career via the NRL.
However, if Suaalii chooses to remain in the rugby league then the Roosters are red hot favourites to win his signature.
West Tigers and Brisbane are also keen to sign the 17-year-old young gun on a three-year contract.
Tigers coach Michael Maguire met one Suaalii’s representatives so he could FaceTime the teenager.
Maguire helped a young Suaalii when the pair were at South Sydney.
The Broncos have also used a player agent to speak with Suaalii’s family with a fullback position on offer.
However any trade deals from rival clubs will depend on the Rabbitohs letting him go before his contract with Souths expires at the end of next year.