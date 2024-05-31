State of Origin is known for its iconic moments, and Ben Hunt etched his name into Queensland's history with his series-clinching try in 2022. With only captain Daly Cherry-Evans surpassing him in experience, Hunt's passion for Origin is evident.

Hunt remains unwavering in his dedication to the Maroons jersey, despite pundits suggesting he's nearing the end of his career.

Hunt's versatility and leadership have made him an invaluable asset to the Maroons over the years. Throughout his Origin career, he has taken on numerous roles, starting off the bench in 2017, and playing as halfback, hooker and utility, adapting to positions including lock and centre. His ability to play multiple positions has been crucial to the team's successes.

Speaking with NRL.com, Hunt reflected on his own journey and spoke of the importance of integrating young players into the Origin setup early.

“I came in a couple of times as 18th man a few years ago and Daly did it years ago, Tommy Dearden was 18th man as well a couple of years. It's just a really good way to expose those guys to what camp life is about and what we're trying to achieve and get them ready for when they do get their opportunity," he said.

Parramatta Eels gun J'maine Hopgood had a taste of the Origin environment as part of the extended squad last year and is set to make his debut as the Maroons' lone new face for Game One.

“I think J'maine's a guy that really suits Origin. He's not afraid of hard work and getting his nose dirty," Hunt said.

“It's extremely exciting, I love it. It's always exciting when you bring young guys in to see what they have really got at this level.”

Despite speculation about representative retirement, Hunt remains focused on his current role.

“Every camp is just as exciting as the very first time. On retiring from it, it's going to be hard. Obviously, I'm getting to the back end of my career, but as long as Billy still wants to pick me, it's going to be hard to say no. I just love it that much and cherish it while I can,” he continued.

“If you could paint Queensland as a person, you'd be close to painting him... and it wouldn't be a very attractive photo,” joked Hunt's Red V teammate Jaydn Su'A.

“But he's helped me a lot and he's someone I probably haven't thanked enough – he's helped me around my standards and making sure I hold myself to a higher standard."