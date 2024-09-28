The Melbourne Storm are set to be without front-rower enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona for the 2024 NRL Grand Final after he was charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

The MRC has charged the New Zealand international with a Grade 3 Careless High Tackle charge, meaning an early guilty plea would see him miss four matches. If he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty, this will be increased to five games.

This means the only way he will play in next Sunday's NRL Grand Final is if he gets his charged downgraded to a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle.

"I hope (he's) not (banned), I truly do," Jared Waerea-Hargreaves said via AAP after last night's match.

"It's why we play, it's such a physical game. You play that thing in the middle, we're just out there trying to do our best.

"They are small margins we talk about. I really hope it doesn't cost Nelson a grand final."

Storm teammate Eliesa Katoa has also been hit with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge but will only need to pay a fine of $3000 - and so will

Roosters lock Victor Radley.