Fringe Brisbane Broncos' outside back Jordan Pereira has officially retired from rugby league after suffering a neck injury.

Pereira, who has been playing with the Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup this season, suffered the injury playing for the Broncos' affiliate team a month ago, and doctors' advice has deemed it too dangerous for him to attempt a return.

Pereira said that while he was disappointed, particularly given he may have been called into the first-grade side during the origin period, he would reflect on his time as a player with positivity.

“It's been recommended by the doctors and specialists that it's not safe for me to continue playing rugby league which is really unfortunate because I love the game and I love being here at the Broncos," the winger said in a club statement confirming his decision to hang the boots up.

“Timing hasn't been on my side because there has been some opportunity through injury and rep footy that I may have been a chance to play some more NRL but instead it's time for me to reflect on how much I have enjoyed playing this game and how much the game has given to me.

"It's something that I'll definitely miss but it's something that I will hold onto forever and reflect back on with pride and joy."

The 31-year-old has been at the Broncos since the start of the 2022 season, managing six first-grade games, although none of them have come this season.

He has predominantly played for the Magpies during his time with the Broncos, making 39 appearances for the club and scoring 27 tries at reserve grade level.

Before that, the outside back played 39 games for the St George Illawarra Dragons at NRL level between 2018 and 2021, scoring 10 tries.

His lack of rugby league at the top level in Brisbane didn't deter him from speaking positively about the club, saying he knew where he was in the pecking order, and that he had a good relationship with head coach Kevin Walters.

”I've had a really good relationship with Kevvie from the time that I got here and in that first year I earned a fair bit of trust from him but unfortunately for me, there was a ridiculous amount of talent in those outside back positions," Pereira said.

“But I completely understood where I sat in the squad and that was to turn up to training, work hard and be ready if called on when I was needed – I understood my role and that allowed me to not kick stones but really enjoy my time here at the Broncos."

Coach Kevin Walters said Pereira has been a valuable member of the Broncos' squad.

“Jordan has had to work hard to get everything he has got in rugby league and that has made him a really valuable member of our team during his time at the Broncos," Walters said.

“He is someone who you want to have around your club, he helps to mentor the young players coming through and pass on those lessons that you should take nothing for granted.

“He has always played his role and worked hard on his game and always been one of our most consistent performers in Cup – and when we have called on him in first grade, he has never let us down."

The Broncos, who will now have a free spot in their top 30, could either promote a player from within, look for a signing, or elect to play out the season without a full complement of top 30 deals.

If they elect to bring a player in, they must do so before the NRL's rapidly approaching squad and transfer deadline.