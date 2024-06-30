Promising Australian rugby talent Mark Nawaqanitawase may have the chance to win an Olympic gold medal with Australia's rugby sevens team and still join the Sydney Roosters for a potential NRL premiership this season, depending on pending approvals and early releases.

Nawaqanitawase, currently signed to a two-year deal with the Roosters starting in 2025, was originally expected to choose between competing in the Olympics or an early NRL debut. However, new developments suggest that he might be able to do both.

Sources indicate that the NRL might allow Nawaqanitawase to play this season even after the Olympics, provided the Roosters sign him by the July 1 transfer deadline. This requires approval from the NRL's salary cap auditor and Rugby Australia for an early release.

Milan Volavola-Shankar, Nawaqanitawase's agent, confirmed the Roosters' interest, stating, “At this stage the Roosters have expressed interest in bringing Mark Nawaqanitawase prior to his contract start date.”

The Roosters had initially approached Rugby Australia with a request for Nawaqanitawase's early release, willing to cover his wages and more to secure his immediate services. However, his recent drafting into the Australian sevens training camp, under the keen interest of coach John Manenti, has complicated these plans.

Manenti is eager to include Nawaqanitawase in the Olympics campaign, where Australia is considered a strong medal contender.

The timing of the men's sevens Olympic gold medal match in early August aligns perfectly, allowing Nawaqanitawase to join the Roosters for the finals push if approvals are granted.

This potential dual participation would make history, with Nawaqanitawase having the chance to win Olympic gold and an NRL premiership in the same season.

The Roosters' current back line depth issues due to player suspensions and injuries make his early inclusion even more valuable.

In addition to Nawaqanitawase's situation, there is speculation about a potential early cross-code switch for another Wallaby, Carter Gordon, to the Gold Coast Titans.

However, Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh has expressed opposition to an early release for Gordon, despite the Titans' hope for a quick deal to help him adapt to rugby league.

The official announcement of the rugby sevens team is expected this week, which will clarify Nawaqanitawase's immediate future and his potential impact on both the Olympic and NRL stages.