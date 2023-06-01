Former St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors head coach Nathan Brown will join the Parramatta Eels' NRLW set up for 2023.

Brown is already employed at the Eels, having moved into a head of pathways role following the ending of his last job at the Warriors, where he stepped down as head coach ahead of the team's move back to Australia.

The mentor who has coached 475 games in the top flight of either Australian or English rugby league, has given up on becoming a head coach again in the future, but is instead targeting over rugby league-related roles around the competition.

That brought him to the Eels where he has been working as Brad Arthur's head of elite pathways this year, and will see him focus on the NRLW set-up as a coaching advisor during the 2023 season, which will be the first to see ten clubs in the competition as expansion continues for the women's game.

“Nathan has coached over 250 NRL games and therefore brings a wealth of experience which will provide Dean Widders and his staff with great support," Eels' general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a club statement.

“His ability to connect and communicate the technical aspects of the game will accelerate the development of our players and add value to our overall program.”

It comes after Brown was recently linked with a switch back to the Dragons in a football capacity under Jason Ryles, however, the current Sydney Roosters' assistant ultimately snubbed his former club to return to the Melbourne Storm.

It means the Dragons' search for a head coach will go on, although the services of Brown could ultimately still be chased at the back-end o the year as they set up their own future.

Brown will work under head coach Dean Widders in the Eels' NRLW set-up.