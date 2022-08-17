The Melbourne Storm could be in for a fight to retain the services of red-hot playmaker Cameron Munster following reports the in-form star has rejected the club’s latest contract offer to extend his contract beyond 2023.

NewsCorp reports Munster is preparing to test his value on the open market come November 1 as he looks to capitalise on a searing form surge that has also seen him move to fullback for Craig Bellamy’s side.

The player’s manager Braith Anasta confirmed Munster will look at his options during the off-season, and it’s believed Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins are primed to make a big-money move.

As revealed by NewsCorp reports earlier in the week, the Dolphins are preparing a bid in the vicinity of $5.2 million for the Queensland star, with Munster possibly earning an annual fee of $1.3 million.

“We are going to wait until November and test the open market,” Anasta told NewsCorp.

“I can’t see Cameron signing with Melbourne – or anyone else – before then.

“Melbourne are definitely fighting hard to keep him, but at this point we won’t be doing anything until November.

“Melbourne’s deal is not at the point to convince Cameron to sign. They have put the offer to us a couple of times and we’ve said we’re not ready.”

Despite the contract issues, Anasta insists Munster is happy at the Storm – but the club have already secured a number of high-value players to big deals which will undoubtedly affect their ability to compete with other offers Munster may receive.

“The problem is (Melbourne) exhausted their salary cap when they re-signed all (Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates) earlier in the year,” Anasta said. F

“There isn’t much room to move there for Cameron.

“Cameron is such a great player and his performances are getting better every week. Why would he rush into a new deal?”