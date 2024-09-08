Tom Trbojevic is likely to headline the list of returning players in time for the NRL finals next weekend.

It's likely the Manly Sea Eagles' star fullback will be joined by Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, and Canterbury Bulldogs' duo Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr, while Nat Butcher will be a much-needed return for the Sydney Roosters.

The Sea Eagles are locked into an elimination final next weekend against the Canterbury Bulldogs, with Trbojevic missing just a single week after suffering a shoulder injury last weekend.

Manly were somewhat hopeful that he would only miss a single week, and News Corp are now reporting that will be the case, with the fullback to play against Cronulla next weekend.

The Sea Eagles were hopeful winger Jason Saab would be in the same boat, however, it appears he may need another week on the sidelines and will only play again this season if his teammates can get the job done against Canterbury next weekend.

Melbourne, meanwhile, will have a straight swap in their own number one jumper, with Sua Fa'alogo out for a fortnight with a hamstring injury, but replaced by Ryan Papenhuyzen who will return from a knee injury for the minor premiers as they clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

Papenhuyzen suffered bone bruising in what was a best-case scenario for the Storm after initial concerns of a serious knee injury during last weekend's game on the road against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Ivan Cleary has confirmed the Panthers are hopeful of Nathan Cleary's return at halfback for what will be a home qualifying final against the Sydney Roosters.

At the Bulldogs, the club are confident of returns for Matt Burton from a HIA and Josh Addo-Carr from an ankle injury, with the club heading into the finals on the back of two straight losses after being thrashed by the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday evening without the duo.

Nat Butcher will also be back from concussion for the injury-ravaged Roosters alongside a host of rested players from this weekend's game with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.