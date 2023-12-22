Due to the limited amount of quality halves in the NRL, several clubs are reportedly interested in one of the best international playmakers from the Super League.

Only 21 years of age, Dodd can be easily remembered by NRL fans as the player who led St Helens RLFC to beat the Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

His stellar performance in the game helped secure his club the victory and cemented himself on the map with several NRL clubs watching him and his contract situation closely.

Previously confirmed to have the desire to play in the NRL one day, the skilled playmaker is one of the best young talents in the world and was even linked to the Canberra Raiders a month ago due to the departure of Jack Wighton.

Serious About Rugby League has reported that multiple NRL clubs are considering a move to sign Lewis Dodd for the future.

Whilst Dodd may be off-contract at the end of next season, he does have an option with St Helens RLFC to extend his tenure at the club.

Registering nearly 50 games to his name since his debut in 2020, Dodd signed with Australian agent SFX Sports earlier in the year - this could be a hint to where his future lies.

“My job here as a coach is do all I can to improve Lewis and all of our players as long as they are here. The speculation is what it is and you can never ask for that to go away," coach Paul Wellens has said in the past.

“What is important for us as team and Lewis as a player is to work hard and perform well and everything else will take care of itself.

“He is a fantastic player and one we hold in the highest regard. We would love him to be here not just next year but for many years to come.”