Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has seemingly dropped a cryptic clue on his social media regarding his future after reports emerged that he was being shopped to the Brisbane Broncos over the weekend.

While Mulitalo is off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, it has been widely reported he would eventually re-sign with the Sharks.

That report had new light shed on it with the link to the Broncos though, and it was reportedly his own management doing the shopping, despite the fact he has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 last year.

Mulitalo took to social media though, seemingly rubbishing the reports with a simple caption of "trust me bro", and black, white and blue love hearts.

In good news for Sharks fans, Ronaldo Mulitalo has given his biggest indication yet on his future. It comes after The Courier Mail reported yesterday that Mulitalo’s agent had sourced interest from other NRL clubs including the Brisbane Broncos. pic.twitter.com/9ZiBgGODt0 — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) January 19, 2025

His place at the Sharks, whether he re-signs or not, could come under threat in the coming time period though due to the emergence of Sam Stonestreet.

The towering winger will push both Mulitalo and Sione Katoa for a starting spot this year in Craig Fitzgibbon's side, with the added complication that he too is off-contract at the end of the coming season.

Brisbane's potential pursit of Mulitalo - although rumoured to be not overly interested - would make sense if they are to lose Selwyn Cobbo or Kotoni Staggs at the end of the year.

Both are off-contract at the end of 2025, and it's believed the Red Hill-based club won't have the salary cap to sign both players.

Exactly how that plays out remains to be seen, but Mulitalo would come cheaper than Cobbo, who is rumoured to be the player more unlikely to remain in Brisbane with the potential of seven figures being offered on his next deal from rival clubs.