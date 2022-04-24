One of the surprise stories of this early NRL season has been the form of the North Queensland Cowboys, with the combination between newly minted halves Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend freeing up the team's athletic forwards to do damage in the middle.

And one of the beneficiaries of this freedom has been 19-year-old Jeremiah Nanai.

Seven rounds into 2022, Nanai has cemented himself as one of the most exciting young back-rowers in the competition.

However, the youngster found himself in hot water during last night's 30-4 victory over the Gold Coast Titans, when he was sin-binned and placed on report for a Dangerous Throw on Jarrod Wallace.

The Match Review Committee has this morning handed down its decision for the tackle and Nanai has been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw, which carries just a $1500 fine (or $1000 if he takes an early plea).

The athletic second-rower, who's averaging big minutes for the Cowboys in the first seven rounds, stormed back onto the field after his stint in the bin and helped secure an easy win for the boys up North as the Cowboys marched to four wins on the season.

Jeremiah Nanai doing what Jeremiah Nanai does best 😍😍😍#NRLCowboysTitans pic.twitter.com/8ArJSlns0n — NRL (@NRL) April 23, 2022

However, while Cowboys fans are probably celebrating the news of Nanai's decision, South Sydney's faithful will be discouraged to hear centre Taane Milne hasn't gotten away so easily.

Milne, who's been solid for the Rabbitoh's left edge during the 2022 season after taking over for Dane Gagai, was sin-binned following a high hit on Wests Tigers Daine Laurie last night.

The Rabbitohs centre was charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle, which carries a two match suspension, or one with an early guilty plea.

South Sydney is licking their wounds this morning as they look to bounce back after a tough field goal loss at the hands of the Tigers last night when they travel to Manly next Friday without Milne's services.