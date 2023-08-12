Gold Coast Titans marquee star David Fifita has been sanctioned by the match review committee with a Grade 1 Shoulder Charge offence from the game against the Cronulla Sharks.

Luckily for the Titans and Fifita, he will not be suspended for any games, with the charge carrying a $3000 fine if he enters an early guilty plea.

However, if he decides to fight the charge (which is 100 per cent unlikely) he will face a two-match ban. The incident occurred in the 67th minute against Sharks front-rower Braden Hamlin-Uele.

The match review committee laid down no other charges during the Titans versus Sharks game.

However, in the other game on Friday night, which saw the Parramatta Eels take on the Brisbane Broncos, Eels forward Wiremu Grieg was charged.

But, he will only face a fine for Dangerous Contact on Keenan Palasia. He will be fined $1000 if he takes an early guilty plea, but that will be increased to $1500 if he should fight the charge and lose.