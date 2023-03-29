Moses Suli has refuted claims that he and recruit Viliami Fifita didn't want to join the Dragons, instead insisting it has more to do with moving away from family.

During yesterday's interview, Suli stated that he originally didn't want to join the Red V.

"But yeah, I was in the same situation as well, I didn't want to come here but I've got to do what's best for me and best for my footy and he's coming to do the same thing," Suli said

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Suli clarified the comments that he made on Tuesday in a media interview after Viliami Fifita and Alec Tuitavke joined the side from the Sea Eagles in a player swap deal with Aaron Woods.

"It's amazing how my interview got twisted," Suli said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Aiming to clarify his words, Suli said it had nothing to do with joining the Dragons but rather moving away from home.

In his case, he left his mother and sister when joining from the Sea Eagles.

“I am an Islander and for those who don't know us Islanders, we are extremely close to our fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers," he said.

"For myself and others in my situation, I didn't know how I was going to pick up and relocate to my new club at the time and leave my family home, especially my mum being a widow."

"I love the club and the loyal fans."

While Suli now feels at home with the Dragons he was concerned about Fifita leaving his family.

Growing up in a similar situation, Fifita also lived with his family while being brought up in the Sea Eagles Pathways where he played as a junior.

The transition to the Dragons will be the inaugural time he will move away from his family and home.

"I have grown up with Viliame and he went through a very similar situation in needing to move away from his family," Suli continued.

"I actually encouraged him to come to the Dragons based on my own experiences at the club."

The Dragons will face the Dolphins on Saturday as they look to make up for their disappointing performance against the Cronulla Sharks last weekend.